COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland Libraries, like many across the country, have been closed for weeks due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The team says they’re still trying to find new and creative ways to spread the love of books and resources to the community during these turbulent times.

"So what we really wanted to do was get books in the hands of the community" says Emily Stoll, community relations coordinator for Richland library, "So what we have is materials and more than 2000 books we’ve delivered to sites across Richland county and those sites are mostly in laundromats, grocery stores, public housing sites."

The books span all ages from kids to teens to adult literature, as well as a multitude of genres.

There isn’t a list of locations where the books will be, the library wants people to be surprised when they notice a community collection of books. The reader can either read the book on site or take it home.

"We really wanted to have that connection and take down barriers for folks that might not have access to materials even prior to our locations closing" says Stoll, "Everyone needs a distraction right now, we know that, so we hope especially be in essential locations like laundromats, grocery stores, public housing sites, that people can have access and use these materials."

For anyone who needs a WiFi connection, Richland library at 12 of the 13 locations are offering free WiFi in the parking lot of their buildings, and the library is also fielding questions about day to day life including rent and utilities. To learn more visit RichlandLibrary.com.