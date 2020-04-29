RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — With schools closed, the Richland Library is offering resources to help parents and kids.

The library has a variety of activities available online that give students a chance to enhance their learning experience.

Students in pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school can participate in the activities. There are also tutoring opportunities available for college students.

"We really want to provide tools for parents to feel confident and to feel supported," says Emily Stoll with Richland County Library. "We also want to connect with kids and make them feel confident, because that confidence is really important during this time."

Wi-fi will also be available in the parking lots of 12 of the 13 Richland library locations, excluding the location in the Village of Sandhills.

All of the services are free with a Richland Library card.

If you don't have one, you can sign up for one for free on any of the library's websites.