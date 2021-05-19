Richland One student says welding will help her achieve her hopes and dreams

Jamie Porter is one of the only girls in her welding class, but she doesn't mind. She says she does it better than most.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland One senior plans to build a livelihood off of her ability to weld, something she's learned at the district's career and technology center.

At the Heyward Career and Technology Center, welding instructor James Crosby says he prefers girls in his welding class because of their attention to detail.

“The little bit of information I can give her here, she takes and runs with it," Crosby says of his student Jamie Porter, a Dreher High School senior.

“Everyone needs a welder." Porter said, "It's used in art, in construction and so on and so forth. So I decided to take welding because I want to be able to build a strong financial future for my family and my hopes and dreams.”

Those hopes and dreams are to help her parents retire and one day open her own bar. She believes her ability to weld will open doors to these things.

Porter is one of the only girls in her class. According to the Bureau of Labor statistics, only about 4.5% of welders are women.

“Well being me, I don’t really care," she said. "The simple thing is: I do my job, I do it better than other people, and I get recognized for it.”

Porter was named Heyward Career and Technology Center’s student of the year.