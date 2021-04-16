Richland Two students create innovative contact tracing solution

The Solve for Tomorrow team has already won $65,000 for their technology that has the potential to help schools across the world.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2i2) are leading the way in COVID-19 contact tracing software.

A team of students and teachers have already won $65,000 in a national Samsung competition and are shooting for more.

“Something like this would be a game-changer for school nurses and health professionals," says school principal Kevin Alberse.

The Solve for Tomorrow Team at R2i2 consists of 3 teachers and 14 students from across Richland Two high schools who have created an innovative way to help contact trace inside the school. Their work has landed them in the top 10 national finalists for Samsung's annual Solve for Tomorrow competition, where they’ve already won $65,000 for their work.

Junior Jasmine Montalvo explains, “what we did is we created a COVID Contact Tracer and it tracks social distancing in schools within school hours. We mostly made this because although sitting in classrooms in spaced out desks is the easiest thing about social distancing in schools, transferring from class to class in hallways is not the same idea so creating a contact tracer helps school nurses identify who they need to contact in case a student is sick.”

Here’s how it works: the student would have an ESP32 chip on a lanyard with their ID that is programmed by the students to tell a server if two students were closer than 6 ft and for how long.

“So we’re minimizing the uncertainty of who was in close contact in schools because that’s taking the nurses so much time in terms of having to trace those cases," says one of the lead teachers Kirstin Bullington.

Students interviewed school nurses and worked with mentors in the field to work through their ideas.

The students program the software for the chip, enable the battery for the chip to charge through solar panels and 3D print the case for the contraption in the lab.

“It’s not just something that’s just a cool thing that we invented and you just throw it away after the competition," says junior Drake Lesher, "because it definitely has a reward application and we can definitely still build upon it in the future and see where we take it."