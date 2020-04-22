WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles announced some exciting changes coming to the ever popular river walk area.

After some changes have already taken place, like a new inclusive park, more are now coming.

“It will be parking improvements down on Alexander Road which is the street that runs between that enabling park and the Riverwalk entrance at Stone River," Mayor Miles says, "It will add, I think, 23 additional paved parking spots."

These changes will help beautify the median area that many people park in to get to the river.

“It cleans up an area that had not been particularly nice looking," Mayor Miles says, "the dirt/grass parking area. It makes it look nice, it makes it organized so the parking will work better and it gives a safe place for folks to park without having to walk in that uneven grass dirt area.”

Mayor Miles says construction will begin as early as next week and they hope to be finished by the end of May.

As a reminder, the riverwalk is still not open. Mayor Miles says many of their Riverwalk personnel have been moved to other jobs during this time and they are not able to reopen quite yet.

