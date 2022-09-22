Midlands elementary school gifts Upstate school a special quilt

Over 50 teachers and staff members from Riverbank Elementary helped create the quilt.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — As much of the world rallies behind Ukraine during its war with Russia, one Midlands school is coming together to bring a token of kindness to Ukrainians living in the state, as they continue fighting for freedom in their own country.

Riverbank Elementary teacher Kristin Mixon stitched this gift with love. She drove to the Upstate and dropped off a very special gift to an elementary school Thursday.

"When the war started in Ukraine, my heart was just really touched, and I wanted to do something for them," Riverbank Elementary teacher Kristin Mixson said. "I'm a quilter and sometimes when people have lost a loved one, like their husband or a grandparent or a child, I've made a quilt for them and it just seems to bring a lot of joy and memory when they have the quilt."

This quilt not only signifies support and love, but Ukrainian heritage with sunflowers across every section. It's a token of love in hard times.

Michelle Kimbrell, the principal of Boiling Springs Elementary in Spartanburg, tells News 19 they have at least 20 families seeking refuge and one Ukrainian teacher.

"I was in awe because, what a great tribute to these families and what a great act of kindness just to show that acceptance and to show that welcoming symbol that this is your home away from home," Kimbrell said.

More than 50 teachers from West Columbia helped Kristin hand craft this blanket, and the kids absolutely loved it.

"An overwhelming number of them, they're just very sweet children and they really are excited about being here, they're excited about being in school and learning English and their families are excited that they're here as well," Dawn Arrington, multi-lingual program specialist said.