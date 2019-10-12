COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parks Department and One Columbia for Arts and Culture are working to pick up the pieces after the Riverfront Park was vandalized.

A favorite photo spot, the amphitheater, was hit particularly hard with markings of spray paint. The two nearby historic pump buildings and various locations around the park were also vandalized.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help One Columbia repair the mural. A local photographer created the page in hopes of getting the mural restored back to its original condition. As of right now, costs are estimated to be around $2,500 to $5,000. All of the money will go to One Columbia. Any remaining money will be given to the City of Columbia Parks Department to further restore other parts of the park, like the historic pump buildings.