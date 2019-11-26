GASTON, S.C. — Officials say Blackville Road and W E Jeffcoat Road is a high priority road and will be repaved soon.

Many people have told Street Squad Lexington Blackville Road is in terrible condition. It's an eight-mile stretch of road that transitions from W E Jeffcoat Road into Blackville Road. It helps connect Hwy 6 with the Town of Gaston.

Harriette Ray, who lives in Swansea, says it's been an ongoing issue.

"They have put tar down and filled them and filled them again and filled them again," said Ray.

Ray says every time it rains, the potholes are washed out and they're back to the same problem. She claims two years ago, two tires were busted on her cousins car because of the condition of the road.

"I think they should be paved. It's enough people living on those roads, travel those roads, to where something could be done... so we can have a safe and smooth ride to our destinations and back to our homes," explained Ray.

Street Squad Lexington reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to find out if they had any plans to work on Blackville Road and W E Jeffcoat Road.

According to officials, this stretch of road will be repaved. It's considered a high priority road for the department.

SCDOT says they plan on starting a contract for the 2020-2021 year. At some point in the year, they expect to begin construction as it fits in the budget. It will take some time to do the work because of how long the road is. They expect to open another contract in the 2021-2022 year and be able to finish repaving the road.

