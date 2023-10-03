Rowesville installing new street lights

Thanks to the help of Dominion Energy, there are 60 lights installed throughout the town, especially along the town's busiest street, Highway 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — New street lights in Rowesville are helping to make the town feel like a safer place to live. Thanks to the help of Dominion Energy, there are 60 lights installed throughout the town, especially along the town's busiest street, Highway 21.

“We’ve had a couple accidents out there so we lit 21 up, basically every other pole with a light, so at nighttime people pulling out of their driveways on 21 could see," said Rowesville Mayor Paul Bishop.

Bishop recalls one accident from about 10 years ago.

“There was an elderly woman who was turning into her driveway, again it was a dark area, and some guy thought the world revolved around him," Bishop said. "He tried to pass the car behind her on the double side of the line and kind of T boned her."

There were also additional lights installed at the post office and a local park.

Last fall, the town installed signs to crack down on speeding. Bishop said he estimates up to 3,000 people speed down Highway 21 weekly.

Other upgrades underway include new street signs funded by the county's penny sales tax.