COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 70 people filled the streets of Columbia to participate in the 'Ruck for the Fallen', a ruck march where many participants wear a full backpack.

Marchers started at the Criminal Justice Academy and made their way to the State House. A 16K with many wearing a backpack that usually weighs 45 pounds-although this march did not specificy a specific weight.

"The mission for what we did today was very simple and that was to pay our respect to our fallen service members who paid that ultimate price," says Darren Norris, founding executive director for Project Ruck.

Norris continues by saying, "70 to 80% of the group today were mostly law enforcement officers and veterans and then many of us were both. You know we wanted to come out and bring some awareness. Memorial Day Is a time of reflection for those who paid that price and the families who have to live with it everyday."

The goal is for Project Ruck to become a 501- C3 and to continue to find ways to honor our men and women in uniform.

