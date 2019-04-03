LEXINGTON, S.C. — Crews worked to clean up around a Lexington RV park after they were carried 50 yards by a tornado from Sunday’s storm.

At least two EF1 tornadoes went through Lexington County on Sunday night.

One of the areas that took a beating was off Glassmaster Road.

John’s RV Sales and Service had at least ten RV’s damaged, according to the owner Randy Rawl.

RELATED: At least 4 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina

“It’s still a shock to all of us. It’s a good thing it happened on Sunday late. No one was here thank God,” said Rawl.

Around the area on Monday morning, you could see RVs flipped upside down on the side of the road with visible damage to the fence.

His business, along with crews, worked to clean up and salvage whatever they had left.

RELATED: 1 pillar blown away, another leaning after storm hits Red Bank church

Rawl say they were fortunate they just bought a new location a few exits down and moved a lot of the RVs last week.

Right now, Rawl isn’t sure how much damage has been done.

“There’s one trailer that’s just one of ten and that’s about $30,000 of damage right there. With our fence damage and all, I don’t know yet,” explained Rawl.

Rawl says he’s just happy no one was injured and they’re able to move forward from this situation.