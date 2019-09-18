ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University professor Dr. Roshad Anderson has been awarded the title of 'Emerging Leader' by the by the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD).

Anderson, assistant professor of teacher education and campus director of the Call Me MISTER Program, is among 25 educators from across the country to be included in the association’s 2019 class of 'Emerging Leaders'.

ASCD and the 'Emerging Leaders' program is intended to recognize and prepare young, promising educators to influence education programs, policy and practice on both local and national levels.

"It's been really quite exciting and a humbling experience" says Dr. Roshad Anderson, "My focus has never been on success my focus has always been to be effective at what I do and so I'm passionate about the work I'm doing and it's amazing to have the opportunity to be awarded and recognized for the work but as I often as I'm going to be professor of the year and teacher of they year because of my passion that I bring to the table...I don't need recognition but I'm humble and grateful for it."

In order to be inducted as an emerging leader once must be nominated by a colleague, mentor and/or employer in the profession of education.

The application and consideration process takes place over a span of four months total and once a candidate is reviewed by a council of advisers and the board of ASCD and invitation is extended, the 'Emerging Leader' will be able to participate in conferences and seminars around the country to help shape policy in culture in the realm of education in secondary learning and higher education institutions throughout the country.