SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — Folks are saddling up for the fourth annual South Congaree Championship Rodeo this weekend.

The professional rodeo is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) will have pros square off to compete for points to qualify for the International Finals Rodeo (IFR) in Oklahoma in January.

Joshua Woodley, the committee chairman, has been helping put on the South Congaree event since it started in 2015.

“This is by far a family event. We have everything, from all adults to children, we’ll have face painting, tattoos… silly snow cones for the kids, the peanut man selling stuff, and we’ll also have a vendor that’s coming down selling kids apparel hats, boots, and also have stuff for the adults,” said Woodley.

Woodley says this event helps put South Congaree on the map.

“Each year we do have a great turnout. More and more people coming. We’re growing. South Congaree is a small town. We bring a lot to this town,” explained Woodley. “We’re gathering folks from all over. We’ve got people coming from North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia that we know of that have already purchased tickets and are coming this weekend.”

The rodeo will feature horses and bulls, many of which are former champions. On Saturday, there will be 13 bull riders competing. They are expecting to have up to 4,000 people in attendance each night.

Woodley believes the rodeo will bring more money to the area.

“They’re buying fuel from here, got people staying in hotels here, buying from the restaurants. It’s boosting the economy and it’s showing where South Congaree is. Putting South Congaree on the map,” said Woodley.

Gates open at 5:30 pm Friday and Saturday with the competition set to start at 7:30. Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more information.