New stop signs slow traffic in West Columbia

The city of West Columbia partnered with SCDOT to add 4 stop signs and readjust 6 others.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming to a stop is a lot more commonplace now when you're driving through the Saluda Gardens neighborhood in West Columbia.

"They put stop signs and stop sign reversals in at key intersections like the one behind me, which is Comanche and Seminole," said Anna Huffman, West Columbia communications director.

Huffman said three four-way stops were added along Mohawk Drive and one along Fontanna Avenue. Six were readjusted between Seminole Drive and Ontario Drive.

"We also worked with SCDOT to cut back some vegetation in the area, making corners easier to see and different road improvements so that the road itself was better for the citizens," Huffman said.

Now that this is a fully functional traffic implementation, residents say they're pleased with the outcome and notice less speeding. Others wish the city and SCDOT did more.

"When they changed it to the other way, it was very difficult to get used to it when you live here and get used to stopping the other way instead of that way and that's why I feel like it should've been a four-way," Theresa Masters, retired resident said.

Regardless, the city said this is a perfect representation of problem solving in action.