The Samaritan House needs $350,000 in roof repairs

The Samaritan House is applying for grants and reaching out to local businesses and the community for donations.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Samaritan House says mold forming on its roof is now affecting the air quality in its home.

“As soon as we moved into the reopened Samaritan House two years ago, we did notice there were a number of leaks, the ceiling tiles needed to be continually replaced, and we realized that this was a high priority job," said board member Paul Snyder.

Snyder says they are working with a Columbia-based consulting group to inspect the amount of work that needs to be done. Roof repairs are expected to cost $350,000.

“We’re just looking forward to getting this situation corrected and to keep the water out of the building," he said.

Snyder says fortunately no volunteers or residents have reported health issues as a result of the air quality. The home has recently invested $5,000 in air purification equipment to help improve this air quality.

According to the Samaritan House, 75% of its residents have experienced chronic homelessness.

"To me, what it amounts to, if we get this roof repaired, that guarantees that we'll be around for a long time to be able to serve the homeless population in the tri county area," said executive director Henry Miller.

The Samaritan House is applying for grants and reaching out to local businesses to help fund this project. It is also seeking community donations.