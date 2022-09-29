Sandbags being distributed throughout Orangeburg County ahead of Ian

Sandbags will be distributed at fire departments in Santee, Providence, Holly Hill, Bowman and Neeses.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — As people prepare for possible flooding ahead of Ian, sandbags are available for pickup throughout Orangeburg County.

“Orangeburg County has been diligent about having the training, the equipment, and the man power to put the communities together after we have storms and weather damage," said county administrator Harold Young.

Sandbags will be distributed at fire departments in Santee, Providence, Holly Hill, Bowman and Neeses. They are also being distributed at Orangeburg County Animal Control.

According to county administration, the eastern part of the county is closer to Charleston and expected to see more rainfall.

“When we get inundated with six to eight inches of rain within a 24 hour period we have areas that are lowline that tend to flood," said Young.

Santee is one of these areas.

So far, the town has distributed about 50 bags of sand to residents and businesses ahead of the storm.

“We’re just trying to get prepared for that so whenever this rain comes through, that we will have the proper equipment we need to assist the people whenever they call or whenever they come out and get it whenever they need it," said Santee fire chief Edward Barnett.

The sand bags are being distributed first come, first serve. People are asked to bring their own shovel to the site. Below, find where you can get sandbags in Orangeburg County:

Santee Fire Department: 1005 Bass Dr., Santee SC 29142

Providence Fire Department: 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059

Holly Hill Fire Department: 1171 Gilway St., Holly Hill, SC 29059

Bowman Fire Department: 3775 Homestead Rd., Bowman, SC 29018

Neeses Fire Department: 5994 Neeses Hwy, Neeses, SC 29107