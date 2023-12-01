State funding to support construction of walking trail in Calhoun County

The trail was made possible with $100,000 in state funding. It's part of a near $700,000 in state funding being allocated toward projects in Calhoun County.

SANDY RUN, S.C. — A walking trail in the Sandy Run community of Calhoun County will soon serve as an outlet for local recreation.

“If it benefits Sandy Run, then that’s what we’re after is the benefit here and be a positive thing and not a negative thing," said Sandy Run Outdoors owner Ted Taylor.

The trail was made possible with $100,000 in state funding. It's part of a near $700,000 being allocated in the state budget this year going toward a series of projects in the county. Representative Russell Ott oversees the district and helped move the projects forward.

“It’s a place for them to see their neighbors, first and foremost. Not everyone has a large track of land that they’re able to go out and walk. I would much rather prefer somebody having a place they can go to that’s safe, that they’re able to get outside and not have to walk up and down the road," said Ott.

The trail will be located near the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 176. It will be next door to Taylor's recreation and construction businesses in Sandy Run.

“I think it’s a good thing because it provides a place for ladies to go walk, men too, but I think it’ll be primarily for ladies in the community to walk, meet in the community, get together, whatever the case may be so I think it’s a good thing," said Taylor.

County leaders say they plan to work with local non profit The Sandy Run Ruritans to beautify the green space around the trail. The non profit has experience picking up trash and planting flowers around the community.

Taylor says this comes as the community is on the verge of growth.

“There’s not anything I think we’re gonna be able to stop it all. As long as we can control it, and keep Sandy Run as a community and a family oriented area we’ll be happy," he said.