Santa Claus is coming to Orangeburg but you'll need a reservation

Each child will have their own time to tell Santa what they want for Christmas according to Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There were discussions if Santa Claus will be in town due to COVID-19 concerns. The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department announced Santa would be making several appearances.

"The kids are going to love it!" expressed Delante Williams. "I love that tradition is still coming to Orangeburg because it's a small town."

The City of Orangeburg County Parks and Recreation is offering visits with Santa Claus by appointment only. Each child will have their own time to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

"You don't want to take the spirit away from Christmas because of the pandemic," said Roderick Rogers. "You still want the kids to have a good experience with Christmas while being safe. So, reservations are a good idea."

Registration to visit Santa at Centennial Park Gazebo opens November 17th at 9 AM. There are limited spaces available. However, some parents in the area aren't comfortable with the idea.

"Even though everyone has a reservation, many kids are coming after another having that social interaction," explained Shanya Fogle. "I'm just not comfortable with that."

Social distancing in the line and wearing a face mask will be required to visit Santa Claus. People say there are plenty of other things to do indoors to keep the Christmas spirit alive.