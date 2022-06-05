Santee celebrate National Tourism Week

There were local vendors from small businesses around Orangeburg County and the surrounding areas at the Santee Welcome Center on Friday.

There were local vendors from small businesses around Orangeburg County and the surrounding areas who celebrated Santee visitors on Friday.

National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition where travel and tourism professionals nationwide celebrate the role travel and tourism plays in boosting commerce in the community.

"We want to let them know how much we appreciate them for traveling and giving into the economy," said Executive Director of Santee Cooper Country Promotions Jane Powell. “Santee has something for everyone."

Some of the vendors present at the event at the Santee Welcome Center included the Lake Marion Golf Course, Lake Homes Realty, and the Matriarch Bed and Breakfast.

Come say hello & grab some goodies! We are set up at the 195 South Welcome Center(right before exit 98) for National... Posted by Santee Cooper Country on Friday, May 6, 2022

“Santee is growing. We have some really great retail stores. We have Winston’s river company which has all these related boutique items from coolers to clothing and we’re just growing. Santee is really growing fast," said Santee Cooper Golf marketing director Teet Breland.

Jane Powell says Santee has become a household name for various things including sports, golfing, and state parks.

Over the course of the pandemic, cumulative losses in travel spending between 2020 and 2021 totaled $755 billion and 2.3 million travel jobs remained lost in 2021—75% below pre-pandemic levels. The #FutureOfTravel will help rebuild America’s workforce. #NTTW22 pic.twitter.com/WLyAMSUAG2 — U.S. Travel (@USTravel) May 4, 2022

In the midst of new developments in the work, Santee is on the verge of major growth. Jane Powell says tourism plays a major role in that. According to Powell, 1 of every 10 jobs in South Carolina is affected by tourism.

“We wanna give back to the travelers and just let them know that all of us work in the hospitality industry and we surely thank them," said Powell.