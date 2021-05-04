Santee planning to reopen athletic complex and conference center

Both facilities have been closed for a year due to covid.

SANTEE, S.C. — Santee council members are deciding on target dates to reopen the town's conference center and the athletic park.

"We have not set a date for the athletic park," explained Mayor Donnie Hilliard. "We will be looking at it from week to week to say, let's play ball. However, it's our goal to reopen."

Both facilities have closed for a year due to covid. Mayor Donnie Hilliard says the amenities will be open once the town has the proper cleaning equipment and staff.

"We have to spend a couple of dollars on equipment to sanitize the building," said Hilliard. "Once you and I use the building, I have to clean it for the next person. Plus, I have to additional safe now because the bathrooms have to clean every two hours. I didn't have the kind of staffing before."

The Santee Conference Center is set to open on September 1st. People News 19 talked to say the town should consider opening up the athletic facility soon to give kids something to do during the summer.

"They should because kids need more things to do around here," says Cope resident Algeron Isaac. "There isn't enough for them to do besides getting in trouble."