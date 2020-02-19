ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Cloud 9, a local business in Orageneurg is now potentially dealing with a hate crime.

Dean and Aaron Gillespie are brothers who grew up in Orangeburg and are co-owners of the Cloud 9 hookah lounge and bistro. They were shocked to learn Sunday night through Orangeburg department of public safety that their business had been vandalized with racist symbols.

"You know I was asking is it gang related, is it somebody’s name, is it the neighborhood and he was like nah it’s white supremacy, and I looked at him like, not here" says Aaron Gillespie.

Dean Gillespie, recounts the shock and horror he felt when arriving to the location."As I pulled up that’s when like that real feeling on the inside that feeling off racism or discrimination or pure hate just overwhelmed me. I’m like wow somebody really did this to us, somebody actually came and sprayed this on our building whether it was intentional or not it got our attention" says Dean Gillepsie.

The businessmen however, didn’t let it stop them. The two put the pictures on social media, bought paint and intended to paint over the racist symbols by themselves.

What would happen next would surprise them as the community came out to help them paint the building.

"By the time we put it out on social media cars started pulling up. I start thinking like wow. In any conflict, there’s good to come out of any conflict and that’s exactly how I looked at it" says Dean Gillepsie.

For Aaron, it moved him knowing that his community, in a time of need, would stand by he and his brother, "You always wonder if people will step up that way so I’m happy about it. Orangeburg had our back and they showed you guys are on of our own so is nothing we can’t attack together. So we’re waiting to see who can we help next" says Aaron Gillespie.

The case is still under investigation by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and as for the location the owners say they intend to open and carry on with business as usual.