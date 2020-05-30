COLUMBIA, S.C. — For over five decades civil rights historian Cecil Williams has experienced history while also living through the lens of his camera. From photographing marches with Dr. Martin Luther king Jr to capturing the horror of the Orangeburg massacre, he’s had front row to seat to race relations in America.

Williams reflects on that time in our history while seeing the troubling similarities of then and now in the case of George Floyd. "It is alarming, it’s disturbing but not quite surprising," says Williams. "These things have been happening all along, only difference now is we have video cameras and cell phones going on."

After seeing video of the incident in Minnesota that resulted in the death of George Floyd, Williams says it’s frightening to see images like this play out.

"I'm just very disappointed that our country has not moved further into being fair and respectful of all people," says Williams. "When you see incidents like this, like when some officers go beyond their call duty and take things into their own hands, it brings out something that’s missing in their own lives in their responses to people of color. It’s unacceptable."

Seth Stoughton is a law professor at the University of South Carolina and a former police officer and investigator. He says when incidents like the one in Minnesota happen, it’s important for law enforcement officers to speak out against it.

"There is a strong cultural norm of not criticizing other officers. It is, however, essential for officers to do so," says Stoughton. "And not just the chiefs and sheriffs. It’s essential for line officers, for rank and file, corporals and sergeants, that when they see an officer doing something clearly wrong, that they say so and that they say so publicly."

And as acts of unrest and protest continue in the country, Williams hopes for a future that will be a bit more calm.

"I’m hoping that America will come around and we will in the future achieve a more just society for all people and that we will all be accepted as citizens of this great country," says Williams