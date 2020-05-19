COLUMBIA, S.C. — 16-year-old Cameron Caulk has so much to be proud of as she is on track to make history by becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts. "I feel very proud because I know there are a lot of girls looking up to me and that there are a lot of people cheering me on," says Caulk.

In 2019, Boy Scouts of America was changed to include females in their traditional program. The program was renamed Scouts BSA.

Ever since the change, Caulk has been working toward this goal, and she says there’s more than meets eye. "It's a lot about leadership and helping other people," says Caulk. "Part of our scout law is to help other people at all times, so I think a big part of being a scout is knowing who in your community needs things and then meeting that need."

In order to become an Eagle Scout, each candidate has to pitch and create a project related to serving their community, Caulk has a focus on lending a helping hand, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

"My project is to make masks for DJJ, the Department of Juvenile Justice," says Caulk. "They need around 2,000 masks. My goal is 250. We’ve reached 200, so I’m hoping we can reach over 250. I hope we can meet the need, and go the extra mile."

With the completion and passing of the project, Caulk could become an Eagle Scout as early as this September. For her, it’s more than just a title and earning badges, it’s about telling girls all across the country that their dreams are valid.

"Any girl who reads or watches my story, I want them to know that no matter what you’re told, you’re special. So, dream big, work hard and you can get anywhere," says Caulk.

