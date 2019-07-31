SUMMERTON, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard is hosting their 25th annual summer camp for kids and teenagers of deployed soldiers at Camp Bob Cooper.

The campers will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities, including playing paint ball, rock climbing, and swimming.

"We treat our children like rock stars so this is just a time where we want to come and put our arms around the military children. " says camp director James Edward Harris Jr. "They have an extended family here, a lot of these children come back and they are on our junior staff and our senior staff.”

Kennede Street has been attending the camp for more than five years and says the camp has become her second home.

"I’ve been here since I was little so I know everybody, everybody knows me, " Kennede says. "You get some sense of responsibility and you have people to look up to you have people to help you grow."

The camp wraps up on Saturday and the campers will have a Military Presentation on Friday. Find more information on the camp and next year's camp here.