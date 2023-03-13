SC State 1890 Ag Innovator Scholarship program preparing students for agriculture workforce

The goal of this scholarship is to help alleviate some of the financial burden and helping to set these students up for success in the workforce.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The SC State 1890 Research and Extension Program is recruiting for its fourth cohort of its Ag Innovation Scholarship program. They're preparing the next generation of students entering the food and agriculture workforce.

“I would say it’s helped me tremendously," said scholar Keshauna Davis.

Davis has been a scholar in the program for three years. She was first introduced to agriculture as a child living with her grandmother who was a gardener and raised livestock. Now she has aspirations of being a veterinarian.

“My dream actually is to work with companion animals, small and large. I just wanna be able to give people the treatment for their animals cause they love ‘em so much," said Davis.

With agribusiness being the number one industry in the state, and a major producer of jobs in Orangeburg County, there is a great need to fill people in these roles. This includes business, nutrition and food management, and child development.

The goal of this scholarship is to help alleviate some of the financial burden of pursuing a degree and helping to set these students up for success in the workforce.

“We know that college student debt is on the rise so for all of our recipients they will receive a full scholarship, therefore they will not be taking out any loans," said scholar Jayla Goodwin.

Students are given the tools they need to make them employable through writing cover letters and networking at agriculture conferences where they can connect with agencies like the USDA.

The program is available to prospective SC State students with an interest in pursuing a career in food and agriculture sciences.

The application deadline is March 31.

You can contact state program leader Dr. Derrick Wise (803) 536-8333 (office) and/or email: dwise5@scsu.edu.