SC State 1890 and Clemson Extension joining forces to serve people across South Carolina

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State Research Extension is teaming up with the Clemson Extension to serve the needs of people across South Carolina.

“We got together with saying in order to make impact, a realistic impact, on the South Carolinian, we have to join force," said associate extension administrator Dr. Edoe Agbodjan.

SC State 1890 says it specializes in helping those who are underserved and socially disadvantaged. This new partnership will help people served by both the SC State Research extension program and Clemson Extension. In its first ever joint conference this month, they started dialogue about joining forces with the Clemson Extension to expand their reach. This will also allow both extension programs to combine resources.

“We have a challenge and they have a challenge. Working together, that’s what it’s all about. We can use our strength to alleviate our challenges," said Dr. Agbodjan.

In October, both programs were awarded a $70 million USDA grant to provide climate smart education and financial incentives to marginalized farmers. He says receiving that grant was only the beginning of many more projects to come in the near future.

“Nobody gonna be turned around. Everyone’s gonna get something out of it. That alone is significant in this partnership," said Agbodjan.