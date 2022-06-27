New farm manager at SC State 1890 Research and Demonstration farm talks plans for expansion

Farm manager Zachary Jordan says there are plans to create a research and education space where local growers, community members, and students can conduct research.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Zachary Jordan is the new farm manager at the SC State 1890 Research and Demonstration farm. Jordan brings five years of agricultural experience to the role with a background working at a dairy farm in Clemson.

Jordan will oversee and lead the farm's production.

“We want to be able to represent all of the farms so we can replicate those conditions and get the information that’s gonna help the local farmer, the local grower the best," said Jordan.

The farm is more than 200 acres and Jordan says he is currently working on helping to expand it. He says a major project they are working on is adding a high tunnel system to extend the farm's growing season.

He says there are also plans to create a research and education space where local growers, community members, and students can conduct research.

Growing Palmetto - Pilot Episode 🌴 📺 Growing Palmetto is a monthly web series highlighting all of the innovative ways SC State 1890 Research & Extension is working to improve the quality of life and standard of living of those whom we serve. Tune in to today’s pilot episode, which features a candid conversation with vice president and executive director for SC State Research & Extension, Dr. Louis Whitesides. Watch how SC State 1890 is advancing its programs and staff through innovative research and professional development, growing the state’s beef cattle industry and planting seeds of hope to grow a more promising future in ag for the betterment of all South Carolinians! ▶️ Press Play! Posted by SC State 1890 Research & Extension on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

“You may have college students who are out here who are gonna change the face of agriculture in the future. The goal is to be able to provide a footprint where all of those things can exist," said Jordan.

Currently, they are working on CBD, and fiber grain hemp research. They will also be conducting variety trials. This research is being funded by the USDA.

