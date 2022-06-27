New farm manager at SC State 1890 Research and Demonstration farm talks plans for expansion

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. — Zachary Jordan is the new farm manager at the SC State 1890 Research and Demonstration farm. Jordan brings five years of agricultural experience to the role with a background working at a dairy farm in Clemson.
Jordan will oversee and lead the farm's production.
“We want to be able to represent all of the farms so we can replicate those conditions and get the information that’s gonna help the local farmer, the local grower the best," said Jordan.
The farm is more than 200 acres and Jordan says he is currently working on helping to expand it. He says a major project they are working on is adding a high tunnel system to extend the farm's growing season.
He says there are also plans to create a research and education space where local growers, community members, and students can conduct research.
“You may have college students who are out here who are gonna change the face of agriculture in the future. The goal is to be able to provide a footprint where all of those things can exist," said Jordan.
Currently, they are working on CBD, and fiber grain hemp research. They will also be conducting variety trials. This research is being funded by the USDA.
The farm also has plans to establish a greenhouse, two hoop houses, and a vegetable processing plant.