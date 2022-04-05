Campus security to get huge boost at SC State University with new security equipment

The goal is to have the new security system installed in time for the fall 2022 semester.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University's board of trustees has approved a resolution to invest $1.2 million into a new security camera system. 700 state-of-the-art cameras will be installed on all campus buildings.

“The university management seeks to increase safety and security to the campus of South Carolina State University by purchasing a new state of the art camera system," said chairman Rodney Jenkins.

Officials say the system will allow campus authorities to filter through security footage in a way that is more efficient.

“You can actually type in 'white car driven by someone with a brown shirt' and it'll pull up everyone of those, and so if there’s an event on campus or we need to track something down, they would do that," said Director of Facilities Ken Davis.

Another $1.2 million will go toward installing a new card access system at Hugine Suites. This is being done to increase safety and security of the residents.

“Thank you trustees Schuler and the committee for their work on Hugine Suites card access. The motion carries unanimously," said chairman Jenkins.

In other business, the board also approved a resolution to replace the lower roof of the Crawford Zimmerman building. A 2009 assessment determined the roof needed to be replaced within the next 10 years. The roof replacement will cost about $400,000.