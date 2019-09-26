ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University hosted a town hall Tuesday evening between students and campus police.

The goal of the meeting was to bring together the two groups so students could ask questions and discuss their concerns about campus safety.

This meeting comes on the heels of a shooting incident that took place last Friday injuring two women.

School officials say an argument that began off campus made its way onto the university property and ended with gunshots near the K building of Hugine suites.

One victim has been identified as a student at Claflin University while the other is a student at South Carolina State. But SC state says they’re looking to make a change and have already implemented changes.

“We’ve increased the number of personnel at the gate specifically at the gate” says Dr. Tamara Jackson, Vice President of Student Affairs, “We’ve increased the number of police officers on patrol in the night. Every evening at 10pm only students from SC state can enter the campus. So if you do not have an SC state ID you cannot enter the campus after 10 o’clock.”

The university says they will continue to host this town hall once a month.

Police have arrested 22 year-old Joshua Collier.

Authorities believe he was apart of the shooting that took place early Friday morning but the investigation is still ongoing as law enforcement is searching for other suspects.