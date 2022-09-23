SC State Marching Band 101 performing NFL halftime show in Indianapolis

The Colts-Chief game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University's Marching 101 Band will perform the halftime show in Indianapolis as the Colts take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The road leading up to Sunday's performance in Indianapolis has come with long practices and a lot of hard work.

“These students perform just as hard as the athletes do. They perform very well in the classroom. They perform on the field but they don’t get a break unlike we do at sporting events," said band director Dr. Patrick Moore.

Musicians say all the preparation will be worth it.

“A lot of repeats and from the tops and water breaks, it’s a lot but every time we practice we get even more better," said trombone player NaTori LaDson.

Sunday's NFL performance will allow the band to perform on yet another national stage. This week, the band opened for Vice President Kamala Harris's convocation speech.

In December, the band played at the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

“It gives us another way to expose ourselves, you know, let people see what the marching 101 is all about, said tuba player Chris Jones.

Sunday's halftime show is expected to be a combination of old tradition and new numbers. From music and drill to choreography, the band is excited for a new audience to see what they can do.

“I’m excited to play everything. I’m just excited to be heard in a new city," said trombone player Laura Swinney.