ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Students at South Carolina State University are beginning their school year with online learning.

The university started the 2020 academic school year online on August 10th.

SC State announced in July it would make the transition to online learning because of the increased COVID-19 numbers throughout the state.

Megan Swirczeck, a senior this year, says the transition has been a challenge.

“For me the most difficult part is not having that aspect of class and trying to learn how I am going to be able to retain this information,” said Swirczeck.

Although students say it has been an adjustment, Natasha Mcknight, a senior at the school, understands the decision to not have on campus learning.

“You have to take into consideration everyone’s safety," Mcknight said. "They really didn’t have a choice and everyone is doing the best that they can.”