SC State University updates COVID-19 protocols for students' return to campus

Protocols will require everyone returning to SC State provide a negative COVID-19 test within six days before returning.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University has updated its COVID-19 protocols ahead of the fall semester and students' return to campus in about three weeks.

"When I got here last year, it was more like we were on lockdown," said Ariana Ray, SC State University sophomore. "We had to do online classes, stay in our rooms, and walk in small groups to the cafeteria. I expected this school year to be a little more flexible by going back into the classes."

SC State's Acting President Col. Alexander Conyers, said, "Part of our protocol will include everyone returning to this campus providing a negative COVID-19 test within six days before returning."

In SC State's COVID-19 protocol, new student check-in is on August 12th, and they should not test earlier than August 5th.

Returning student check-in is on August 13th, and they should not test earlier than August 6th.

SC State's acting president says face coverings will also be required to enter buildings, no matter someone's vaccination status, after the CDC's recent change in guidance of the masks.

"What I advise all of our faculty, staff, and students is to remain fluid because being flexible is too rigid at this point," Conyers said.

Students who test positive while on campus will be directed to an isolation hall for 10 days with meals delivered and medical care provided. Conyers says these protocols are subject to change, depending on DHEC and CDC recommendations.

He says the school will also offer vaccine clinics on campus. "We will certainly continue to offer vaccinations on campus for anyone on this campus and the community to be vaccinated," Coyners said.