SC State University joins national voting campaign

The University has joined the #VoteHBCU campaign.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — To help students get registered to vote this upcoming election, South Carolina State University has joined the #VoteHBCU Voting Challenge, organized by The Collective Political Action Committee and Xceleader.

The University, along with other HBCU’s throughout the country, will receive a code through The Collective's voter registration tool, which will allow students and faculty to register to vote.

Javonni Harris, Student Government President at South Carolina State, encourages everyone at the school to participate.

“HBCU’s have a rich history in voter registration and that’s one thing that we are trying to keep going as HBCU leaders on our campus," Harris said.

#VoteHBCU is a national HBCU competition to register Black voters for the November election. Help us show Bulldog Pride and register to vote. The HBCU with the most registration wins. We have the power to create change! Let’s do this! Register here: https://t.co/kJI8eYtwJd — SC State University (@SCSTATE1896) September 8, 2020

Since the University is still conducting instruction online, Harris says the organization will use social media as a major tool to get people registered.

"It’s a little hard right now because we are virtual, so definitely doing a huge social media push ... We need to hold our elected officials accountable and the first way we can do that is voting November 3rd,” Harris said.