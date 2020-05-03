SUMTER, S.C. — Painted pianos will be popping-up around downtown Sumter this month to promote art in the city.

Carolina Hoppman, 17, has been working on one of them, after applying to the city's 'Take pArt' Piano Project.

She says art has played a major role in her life and she's hoping her piano will inspire others to discover the arts as well.

Carolina Hoppman painting piano.

Kayland Hagwood

"If I can touch people with my art, that's what makes me really happy," Hoppman said. "My favorite thing is when I make something and I show it to someone like my mother and see them light up with joy."

For her, art has been more than just an activity. It has served as an outlet when she wasn't physically able to play.

"I had some medical issues, so I couldn't really run that much and I couldn't do outside things as much as I wanted," Hoppman said. "It was just wonderful to sit and play with my colors and relax."

Carolina Hoppman with painting.

Mary Stewart Hoppman

Now, just weeks before the reveal of her piano downtown, she's hoping that when others see it they feel inspired to discover art as well.

"Art has a special kind of power that you can share and so I hope someone will either be inspired to paint or draw or just sit down and play," Hoppman said.

The pianos will be displayed around downtown Sumter near the end of March and remain throughout the year.