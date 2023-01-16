Scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage foot traffic on Cleveland Street

The scavenger hunt was made possible by the Elloree Business Association that plans to host a new one every quarter.

ELLOREE, S.C. — A scavenger hunt in Elloree aims to encourage more support of its local businesses along Cleveland Street.

“I think it’s a great idea. I think it will give parents and children something to do together," said Elloree resident Marlene Leone.

There is a list of several objects hidden along Cleveland Street starting from the traffic light to the railroad tracks that will be hidden in plain sight like chairs, scarves, and curtains. These are objects people will be able to try to spot for the chance to win prizes.

The scavenger hunt was made possible by the Elloree Business Association that plans to host a new one every quarter.

“We need to support our merchants. If we can get the foot traffic on Cleveland Street, hopefully they’ll see something they would like to purchase or hopefully they can have a meal at one of our three restaurants," said Kristie Anderson of the EBA.

One of these restaurants is Logan's Pizza House. Leone has lived in the town of Elloree for about one year and a half. Over that time span, she says she's witnessed Cleveland Street in downtown Elloree evolve.

“There were a lot of buildings that were vacant. A lot. Now most of the buildings have occupants and businesses so it’s wonderful," she said.