LEXINGTON, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are working to help limit the amount of black ice that's occurred around the construction on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The issue came to light on Wednesday after temperatures dropped in the Midlands. Officials say Interstate 20 westbound at Augusta Road (58-mile marker) was blocked Wednesday morning due to black ice. It helped cause several collisions in the area that morning.

Traffic was blocked in the area from the SC-6 exit to the US-1 exit. With traffic being blocked on the interstate, it caused other roads in the Town of Lexington to be congested.

Robert Dickinson is the district engineer for District 1 over field operations in five counties, including Lexington.

"We want to do a better job of preventing those types of things from happening," said Dickinson.

RELATED: Traffic shift starts on I-20 in Lexington County this weekend

RELATED: I-20 West at Augusta Road reopens, was shut down due to black ice

Part of the reason SCDOT officials were surprised about the black ice on Wednesday morning was because the roadway was dry the night previous.

They believe water seeped up through the cracks overnight and cause the conditions on the roadway to change.

Officials say construction may have been a factor of the black ice but there's no definitive conclusion that it was the sole cause.

"It was very unexpected for this water we have not had problems with in that location in previous winters. The contractor is doing some work to trench along this area to prevent, trying to minimize any water coming up through the pavement."

Dickinson says whenever a freeze is possible, they will have crews on standby to help prevent black ice occurring on the roadway as best as they can. He adds they will also treat the roads overnight if necessary.