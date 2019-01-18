SUMTER, S.C. — WLTX's Street Squad visited Sumter, SC where folks there said poor road conditions were one of their biggest frustrations.

So, News 19 spoke with the state Department of Transportation to find out what they're doing to make improvements.

Officials with the department say they've been assessing which roads have the greatest need and working to make repairs across Sumter.

The department also began a 'Pothole Blitz' program early this month to focus maintenance crews on road repair after officials say cold weather and rain led additional potholes to form.

"I just ask that folks be patient with the agency," Sandra Riley, SCDOT Resident Maintenance Engineer for Sumter, said. "It's not a fast process."

Many of these improvements are limited to pothole repairs rather than full road re-pavements due to the cost and time of year, according to Riley.

"This time of the season, you can't just fix the road with hot asphalt," Riley said. "It's not the paving season.... We've got to patch the roads until the funding becomes available and until those roads are eligible for resurfacing."

The department is continuing their push to find out where the worst potholes by reaching out to the public for help.

If you would like to report a pothole, contact SCDOT's customer service at 1-855-GO-SCDOT or submit a work request here.