Camden High sophomore scores on the court and in the classroom

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Camden sophomore is headed into her team's championship game with a win of her own.

Camden High School basketball standout Joyce Edwards has broken the school's record for scoring the most points in her sophomore year.

"I broke my coach's record, which is even more amazing," Edwards said.

Her record is even more impressive, her coach adds, because she has crushed the record by scoring well into 2,000 shots this season and it's not over yet.

Friday, the team will be headed to the championships.

"Our school hasn't made it to the state championship in forty years, and this is definitely an honor for us to do this for our school. But, of course, we are nervous."

Not only does Edwards continue crushing it the court, she also is proving to be a well-rounded student. Edwards tutors students in several subjects at Boys and Girls Club at Jackson Teen Center. The primary subject she tutors in is math.

"It's a hard subject, but I love it," Edwards said. "I just wanted to give the same opportunity to other students that were given to me."