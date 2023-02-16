Upgrades after parents concern over unsafe playground equipment

Scott Park in Camden is looking quite spiffy with new playground equipment.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Families filled the newly upgraded Scotts Park on Thursday Morning following the City of Camden's official ribbon cutting.

"Multiple slides so that multiple kids can slide and aren't running into each other," says Kershaw Country resident, Leslie Myers.

"She goes to the Montessori school it's very close by but it was very unsafe, so this park is absolutely gorgeous, the new material here on the ground she can fall, pick up the little hobby horses which she loves to rock in, so it's beautiful it's a great addition here in Camden," adds Madelyn Prestage,

The ribbon cutting marked a new beginning for the park, as many parents say the former equipment was rustic and dangerous.

"We have probably with the old equipment only come here one time before, and it was so outdated that my kids never wanted to slide because it would burn them basically so we just opted for other parks in the area instead," adds Camden resident, Leslie Myers.