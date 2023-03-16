Sumter resident planning Scrub Fashion Show to support breast cancer research and empower survivors

Da'John Johnson is hosting the event at the Sumter County Civic Center on Saturday at 4 p.m. Ticket sales will benefit breast cancer research in honor of his aunt.

SUMTER, S.C. — In Sumter, models will be strutting down a runway for a good cause. Breast cancer survivors will be showing off scrubs and ticket money will go toward breast cancer research.

"My aunt is a 12 going on 13-year survivor of breast cancer," Sumter resident Da'John Johnson says about why he's passionate about spreading awareness about the disease. "It was influential to me to make sure that a lot of people knew about breast cancer because again I say it’s common, but not a lot of people aren’t talking about it."

Johnson is looking to change that by hosting a scrub fashion show at the Sumter County Civic Center. Different people will strut down the runway, including breast cancer survivors who will do the Warrior Walk.

"It’s women’s empowerment, but it’s also a people’s empowerment type of event," Johnson explains. "We’re not just empowering women, we’re empowering everyone. One of our survivors is actually a male."

Johnson tells me he will be donating the money for ticket sales toward the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, which Sumter County Civic Center Event Coordinator Courtney Price says is key.

"To see all the community come together to support big organizations like that really mean a lot to myself and just this community in general," Price shares.

"The greatest thing is bring Sumter together, bringing our city and surrounding areas together," Johnson adds. "That’s really the most exciting part."

The event is happening on Saturday at 4 p.m. Johnson says he hopes the event will not only generate funding for research, but also continue the conversation about breast cancer and how many women it affects.