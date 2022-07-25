'We wanted to spread some happy': Self-serve flower stand spreads joy in Holly Hill

Holly Hill residents created the self-serve flower stand in July 2021 and have been replenishing it for the public to enjoy ever since.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Holly Hill residents Cathy and Scott Cook created the SodaPop flower stop in an effort to bring some light during dark times amid the pandemic.

“So much stuff is spreading around between the disease and the negativity and just fear that we wanted to spread some happy," said co-creator Cathy "Soda" Cook.

They created the self-serve flower stand in July 2021 and have been replenishing it for the public to enjoy ever since. Twice a week her and her husband Scott pick flowers from their garden and arranged them into bouquets. Then, they are out on display in a stand along Old State Road for people to take as they please.

They say they were inspired to do this after driving past a self-serve produce stand in the neighboring town of Providence.

“There’s a vegetable produce stand in the small community of Providence where there’s an honor system, self-serve honor system and we were like this is incredible, what a great idea," said co-creator Scott "Pop" Cook.

People who grab flowers are encouraged to pay what they can.

“As long as there’s a need for some happy and some joy," said Cathy.

Scott says all of the proceeds from donations go toward purchasing the necessary supplies to keep the stand open.

“As long as the Good Lord blesses us and we are able to do it, we’re gonna do it," he said.