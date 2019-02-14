IRMO, S.C. — Members of the Harbison Community Center came out on Valentine's day afternoon to celebrate together with a free lunch.

The Harbison Foundation donated to this event through grant applications and actually has funded all of their events for the first six months of this year.

Diimmler’s Catering and Special Events provided the food for this festive meal while members mingle, danced and tried their luck at trivia for gift cards.

Members bragged on and on about how accommodating and fun this recreation center was for them. “I love coming out here it’s a nice place. Lots of things to do swimming and eating as you can see. It never ends… there’s always something going on," member Denis Van Putten told us.

There always seems to be something going on at this community center with affordable membership prices as well.

