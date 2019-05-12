COLUMBIA, S.C. — A visit with Santa Clause can be overwhelming for a child with sensory sensitivities. EdVenture Children's Museum is having their 'Sensitive Santa' event for those who view Christmas time a little differently.

"It's an event that's for children with sensory spectrum disorders as well as children that might have non neurotypical disorders," says EdVenture Special Event and Volunteer Coordinator, Elise Burrows.

They first did this last year with just one day to visit with Santa, but with such a high demand from parents, they brought it back this year and added another day.

“I think parents are really excited about having a program that includes their children," Burrows says.

When kids go to meet Santa, the room will be dimly lit and no music will be playing, eliminating any extra stimuli. Mr. and Mrs. Clause are also trained in sensory disorders, alleviating extra stress while interacting with the kids.

The kids can also write letters to Santa and send them to the North Pole.

The free event is Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 from 5 to 7:30. Each family must register in advance for a reserved time spot on the EdVenture website. Each slot is 30 minutes at a time with seven families in each time period, making it a more personal experience with Santa.

Edventure Children's Museum

Children with other abilities are welcome as well.

The museum will be open to all families attending to explore at their leisure without the normal over stimulation from big crowds and loud noises.

Click here to register for 'Sensitive Santa'.