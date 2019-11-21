LEXINGTON, S.C. — Serve and Connect held their second annual ‘Bountiful Harvest’ to provide meals and find out ways to strengthen the Midlands community.

Serve and Connect is a 501 c3 organization, “dedicated to strengthening neighborhoods and communities by fostering productive interactions among residents, organizations, and law enforcement.”

At the events this year, people are able to receive family-style meals. BI-LO helped donate 300 turkeys and fresh produce. On Wednesday, many came to the event at the Lexington Municipal Building in Downtown Lexington.

Last year, the event was held by the Lexington Police Department. Around 500 people were in attendance and over 6,000 meals were distributed.

Kassy Alia Ray, the founder and CEO of Serve and Connect, says she hopes this event helps create deeper relationships with the community and law enforcement.

"Police are a critical part of community safety but they're just one part. Most of the issues they confront on a daily basis are non-criminal actions. It's hunger, poverty, trauma. Those are issues they can't face alone. They need an engaged and empowered community that comes together," said Alia Ray.

For those who are able to give, they were able to donate to Mission Lexington at the event.

RELATED: Bountiful Harvest brings together Lexington community

"Last year at Bountiful Harvest, a woman who came through said that so often it can be embarrassing to ask for help but that we created a space that made her feel welcomed and loved and that's the most important thing. We're all neighbors," explained Alia Ray.

"We all have our highs. We all have our lows. We all have ways we can give and all ways that we need to receive and that's what today is about, is neighbor helping neighbor and all coming together as one."

Because of the success from last year’s inaugural event, Serve and Connect will have two event this year. One will be in Lexington at the Lexington Municipal Complex on Thursday, November 21st, from 11 am until 8. The second event will be on Sunday, November 24th in Columbia at the All-Star Baseball Field. It is located at 4219 Lester Drive. It will be going on from 2 pm until 5 pm.

According to a press release from the non-profit, their key partners include: "Lexington Police Department, Bi-Lo, Habitat for Humanity, Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, Harvest Hope Food Bank, La Vie Pregnancy Center, Courage Center, Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center; Donations will also be accepted for Mission Lexington (toiletries, canned goods) and Toys for Tots"

RELATED: Serve and Connect makes special boxes for law enforcement