SUMTER, S.C. — A new rib shack is possible for a former long-time Pizza Hut restaurant on Sumter's Broad Street.

Ronnie Eldridge, the realtor for the property, says the owners hope to make it a Shane's Rib Shack this year.

"There was an old building here that we had to tear it down. Asbestos issues," Eldridge said. "It's probably going to take at least four months to build. It'll be barbecue pork and chicken."

He says the new building will be about the same size as it was before and offer something new to the community.

"Sumter has seen a lot of commercial activity here lately," Eldridge said. "It's going to be another great restaurant for Sumter County."

They still have to get a building permit to move forward with the restaurant but, if approved, they're hoping to have it completed in the coming months.

News 19's Street Squad discovered this story while talking to people in Sumter's community.

