"The meal was amazing": Sharing God's Love BBQ fundraiser in Irmo

A majority of the $6,100 will go to helping those in need with their utility bills, the rest will go to clothes and food donations.

IRMO, S.C. — Lexington County residents gathered together Tuesday to eat BBQ for a good cause, Sharing God's Love, a non-profit in Irmo.

This fundraiser is really giving them a leg up. BBQ, baked beans and hushpuppies were just a few of the lunch items at this seven year tradition fundraiser.

It's a team effort by a local realty group and several other volunteers.

They even camp out with a smoker in the parking lot the night before.

"Someone in our office actually had told us about the program and we looked into it and learned that it really helps all demographics and really Richland Lexington 5 school district. And we said, 'if we're going to support something, we want to support locally, because this is where we work and this is who we are,'" volunteer Zeke Riddle said.

The non-profit's director tells News 19 they help with clothes, food, household items, hygiene items and utility bills.

Sharing God's Love served 5,100 people last year, but last month they already hit that number.

The need is growing and Riddle explains they're as busy as they've ever been.

"It's the best job in the community because I get to give real help to people who are in need in our community and I get to represent the best parts of our community because we have such a generous community that really do care about our neighbors," said Shari Selke, Sharing God's Love's executive director.

Riddle explains she's seen the results of their help firsthand.

"We have a senior lady who has come in and out for help over the past 8 years that I've been there and when she needs help she comes, when she doesn't need help she gives," Riddle said.

The non-profit's goal is to keep filling this need through every donation and fundraiser like this BBQ lunch.

"The weather was beautiful. The meal was amazing," Phyllis Griesch, fundraiser attendee said.