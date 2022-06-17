Katie Guinn: Shattering the glass ceiling on Kershaw County Council

Katie Guinn has won the GOP primary this week, and faces no democratic opposition in November, making her the presumed winner

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One woman in Kershaw County is making history, as the first woman to be Kershaw County Council Chair.

Katie Guinn, who ran in the GOP primary and won the contest on Tuesday night, faces no Democratic opposition in November, making her the presumed winner, a goal she is excited to have accomplished.

"I don't think it has really sunk in yet," Guinn said. "I never aimed to make history or to break any glass ceilings, it just happens to be that I am also female."

Guinn's win comes just after Kershaw County made history earlier this year with having female mayors in all the municipalities.

"Women make excellent leaders, they lead with compassion and empathy, they are excellent decision making, they should be in all levels of government and everywhere decisions are being made and I'm just excited for that and so I think the people of Kershaw County have embraced that and elected an all-female team," Guinn said.

Guinn hopes her win will inspire her kids and others. "I have a thirteen-year-old stepdaughter and a three-year-old son. I hope it's inspiring, and I hope it teaches people if you work hard it doesn't matter your gender, your race, your background or where you're from."

With no opposition in November, Guinn is preparing for the role and ready to start representing the county.