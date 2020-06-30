Shaw AFB reschedules Fourth of July celebration amid COVID-19

The annual Shaw Air Force Base Freedom Bash is being postponed until the fall due to coronavirus concerns.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Forth of July holiday is just days away but, if you were looking forward to the annual celebration hosted by Shaw Air Force Base, you'll have to wait a little longer.
The Freedom Bash has been postponed due to safety concerns amid COVID-19.
The large celebration was expected to include a country music concert, food vendors, a fireworks show and more, but, after consulting with health professionals and community leadership, organizers have decided to postpone it until the fall.
"I know it's disappointing," Col. Larry Sullivan said. "I was looking forward to it as were many of the people on the base, but we think that's the appropriate call given what's happening with the virus here in South Carolina."
Col Sullivan COVID update
Update – Base Access & Freedom Bash I June 26
Team, our number one priority is still protecting our workforce so we can support the NDS. Based off the mitigation measures we have in place, we believe we are able to increase base access safely.
Base Access:
- Starting June 27, all base access permissions are reinstated
--All DoD ID cardholders to include retirees, VHIC, DBIDs, dependents
--Approved pass holders
--Trusted Traveler
Satellite/Drive Thru Pharmacy:
- Will remain Mondays only. Same protocols apply.
--Please do not go to the clinic unless you are empaneled and have an appointment
Freedom Bash:
- Postponed
Mask Wear:
- Is required in certain facilities to include AAFES, Commissary, Medical, food-service areas and customer-service areas
- When 6-feet of physical distance can not be maintained in any location
- Those under the age of 2 do not need to wear a mask
Services/Facilities:
- www.Shaw.Af.Mil will be routinely updated with information on hours and protocols. PLEASE visit before entering a facility
- While PA does its best to keep this updated on a routine basis, facilities have the right to make changes based on current conditions. Please respect their rules.
Team, the virus is still here. One case can turn into an outbreak if we don’t continue to comply with the our mitigation efforts of social distancing, wearing our masks and taking proper hygienic procedures. If we can follow these steps and respect the facilities/services rules of operations, we will keep ourselves, our families, and our neighbors protected.
Lt. Sable Brown, a base spokesperson, added that they're not planning any alternative events, but people can watch two of their pilots in cities along the South Carolina coast during the flyover event Salute from the Shore.
Other military planes will be joining in. Learn more at https://salutefromtheshore.org/ .