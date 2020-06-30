Shaw AFB reschedules Fourth of July celebration amid COVID-19

Update – Base Access & Freedom Bash I June 26 Team, our number one priority is still protecting our workforce so we can support the NDS. Based off the mitigation measures we have in place, we believe we are able to increase base access safely. Base Access: - Starting June 27, all base access permissions are reinstated --All DoD ID cardholders to include retirees, VHIC, DBIDs, dependents --Approved pass holders --Trusted Traveler Satellite/Drive Thru Pharmacy: - Will remain Mondays only. Same protocols apply. --Please do not go to the clinic unless you are empaneled and have an appointment Freedom Bash: - Postponed Mask Wear: - Is required in certain facilities to include AAFES, Commissary, Medical, food-service areas and customer-service areas - When 6-feet of physical distance can not be maintained in any location - Those under the age of 2 do not need to wear a mask Services/Facilities: - www.Shaw.Af.Mil will be routinely updated with information on hours and protocols. PLEASE visit before entering a facility - While PA does its best to keep this updated on a routine basis, facilities have the right to make changes based on current conditions. Please respect their rules. Team, the virus is still here. One case can turn into an outbreak if we don’t continue to comply with the our mitigation efforts of social distancing, wearing our masks and taking proper hygienic procedures. If we can follow these steps and respect the facilities/services rules of operations, we will keep ourselves, our families, and our neighbors protected. HQ / U.S. Army Central FRG 51st Intelligence Squadron City of Sumter, South Carolina VFW Post 3034 - Sumter SC Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce Sumter Legion Post 15