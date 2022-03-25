Sheep sheering in Kershaw county this weekend

Looking for something a little different to do this weekend? Old McCaskill's Farm's Sheep Shearing Farm Day might be the thing.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Looking for something a little different to do this weekend? Old McCaskill's Farm's Sheep Shearing Farm Day might fit the bill.

Old McCaskill's Farm in Kershaw County has over fifty wooly sheep that will be getting trimmed up on Saturday Morning. "The sheep have to be sheered every year," farm owner Kathy McCaskill said. "They are wool sheep, and they can't hold that, especially here in the south. It's too hot for that."

Over the years, the annual sheep shearing has has turned into a larger event, including music and farm demonstration.

"Each year, more and more people were coming to watch so we created an event," McCaskill said. "We try to recreate what is a day in the life. We have a woodworking guy who dresses in the clothing and he uses all the woodworking hand tools. He will be in a shed, and there is also a blacksmith."

It's an effort to not only show visitors a day in the life on the farm, but also to show where the wool will go.

"We try to show what is done with the wool. We go from sheep to shawl knitters, spinners, and weavers to show what can be done with the wool when it comes off."

McCaskill says baby lambs will be out, along with hayrides and vendors.