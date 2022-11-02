Local florists busy ahead of Valentine's Day

People look to show their love for local flouriest in the area

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Camden Floral and Longleaf Flowers have a message for residents in the area: Shop local to continue showing their love for small businesses.

"Valentine's day is our biggest holiday, and Camden, Lugoff, and Elgin residents have been very good to us," said Camden Floral co-owner Tina Deonise. "We pretty much have sold out.".

"Business is going very well, and I cannot say it's different than any other year," said Tara Bumteman, owner of Longleaf Flowers. "When Valentine's Day falls on a Monday we typically have late orders but we have not had that this year."

Both shops say they stand out from name-brand stores, thanks to customer service and good quality products.

Deonise says this year they are not providing online services due to supply chain issues, adding she wants to make sure customer service is a top priority. If people see images on a website or a page and they want that design, she says there is a possibility we cannot make it due to lack of items. Therefore, she chose to only allow people to come in person and see what they have or call and ask.